My plea to every Democrat from the moment that Donald Trump was sworn in last January has been this: Meet this moment. Be authentic, and meet this moment. I became a Democrat almost eight months ago. I’m still a new Democrat. And from the moment I became a Democrat last June, I’ve repeated that mantra to every member of my new political party, every Democratic member of Congress, every Democratic leader. Meet this moment. Be authentic, and meet this moment. Because this moment is unprecedented.

I certainly wasn’t the only one who anticipated the very worst of what Trump would do. The warnings were coming from everywhere. Personally, I told every Democrat who would listen before Donald Trump was sworn in (and I’ve said it damn near every day since he became President): He is everything our Founders feared. He is a fascist, a fascist in the White House. Be prepared. Meet this moment. It remains my plea to my party, my new party, a year later, as January 2026 comes to a close.

Well, now fascism is here.