A Park, a Hospital Parking Lot, and a Catholic Church
Most Americans are not cruel. They just need to know the truth.
Three things have been eating at me all day. And I need to talk about them. Then I want to give you one thing to do. Because I know you care. Because I know you want to make a real difference—not just today, not just online, but in the real world. This matters for 2026. For the midterms. For what kind of country we’re going to be.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Social Contract with Joe Walsh to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.