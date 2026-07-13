Take a moment and think about this: Who marched AGAINST Israel on October 8th, 2023, one day after October 7th? Who would do that? Who would take to the streets and protest AGAINST Israel one day after Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 Israelis? Who would hold signs saying “Stop the genocide” or “End Israeli occupation” BEFORE Israel even began its response to what Hamas did? Who the fuck would do that?



I’m thinking about this question this Monday because Darializa Avila Chevalier, the DSA candidate who won the Democratic primary in New York’s 13th Congressional District, did march and protest AGAINST Israel in New York City on October 8th, one day after the deadliest single day killing of Jews since the Holocaust. There are pictures of her at the march against Israel that day. When the pictures were discovered, she admitted she was there, didn’t apologize for it at all, and went on to complain about US tax dollars paying for a genocide, etc, etc.





She was there on Oct 8th, expressing anger TOWARDS Israel the day after 1,200 Israelis were slain. Not there to grieve the victims, not there to condemn Hamas terrorists, but there to hate on Israel…ONE DAY AFTER ISRAELI CIVILIANS WERE BUTCHERED. That clearly says she hates Israel, and she clearly sympathized with, or supported, what Hamas did. Anyone marching AGAINST Israel and screaming “genocide” one day after October 7th is shouting to the world whose side they’re on. And she’s on her way to Congress.



We don’t contemplate this piece of history enough, we just don’t - protests AGAINST Israel broke out in the U.S. and throughout the West on October 8th, a few days before Israel launched any targeted bombing and 19 days before Israel began their ground invasion. We brush right over this horrible historical fact. Instead, we rush to blame Netanyahu or the Israeli government or Israel’s eventual response in Gaza for the surge these past three years in anti-Israeli sentiment in the West, for the surge in antisemitism. Netanyahu deserves blame to be sure, and Israel is not at all above criticism in its response, but Chevalier and all the others out protesting throughout the West AGAINST Israel on October 8th couldn’t yet blame Netanyahu or the Israeli government for anything. Not one damn thing. They hadn’t done anything yet. They were in shock. They were trying to begin to recover bodies. The blood of their people was still warm on the streets.



One day after October 7th, there was only one victim…Israel. And the West began to protest and march AGAINST the victim. No, you can’t pin that on Netanyahu or the Israeli government. That’s gotta be pinned on something much uglier, much darker, and much more bigoted.



I asked at the top of this piece - Who would march AGAINST Israel one day after 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered? Someone who hates Israel would. Someone who hates Jews would. Someone who doesn’t believe Israel has a right to exist would. Someone who supports what Hamas did on October 7th would. Someone who is an antisemite would.



October 7th unleashed, once again, the world’s oldest and ugliest bigotry - antisemitism. How fucked up and upside down is that?

Be Brave,

Joe



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