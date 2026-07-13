The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Luz De chabert's avatar
Luz De chabert
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Maybe it's becsuse we see how Netanyahu keeps trying to take over the Gaza Strip and throwing the palestinians out of their own home. That's why people are protesting against Israel. We know what they're trying to do. That they're trying to steal the Palestinian land and Donald Trump is in it with Netanyahu. Well untill Netanyahu is out oo office, I will not support their government. I support their people, but not their government. I remember clearly what donald trump said about the gaza strip and taking it over.

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