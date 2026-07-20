The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Common sense's avatar
Common sense
4h

Joe, honestly I was worried about you coming from MAGA to the other side (and to be clear, I’m a former conservative now Independent).

Forget the genocide disagreement, because at the end of the day the facts prove you’re truly incorrect. But you’re entitled to your opinion. What I question is your questioning of whether the Dems want to win or not. Are you tone deaf to the American people saying they want Israel out of our elections? Done with AIPAC influencing our elections and politicians? Do you have kids of military age? Do you believe (especially as a former MAGA) that we should be fighting Israel’s war? Israel has nukes. They have the Samson project. Are you ok with AIPAC dumping billions of dollars into the pockets of our politicians so they constantly vote for unlimited bombs for foreign wars? My kids are of age to be drafted which I hear will happen after the mid terms. Iran is the country that appears to be the one our kids - KIDS - will be sent to because we have a foreign country demanding we fight the war for them. Unwavering support for Israel to defend themselves is one thing, but to send our kids, our country’s tax dollars to aid them in eradicating the Middle East, over the 20+ year threat that has been debunked BY OUR OWN INTELLIGENCE is not what we should be doing. AIPAC continues to sway elections and that is NOT what we as Americans want. Israel gets enough money to build their own bombs, use their own people to fight.

At the end of the day, I support their existence and their defense of their country but NOT at the expense of my kids losing their lives for greed, money and Netanyahus dream of the Greater Israel project

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Christa Slaton's avatar
Christa Slaton
2h

I strongly disagree with you on Israel but as you stated that is not the real point to be debated here. My answer to your question is that YES there is room for you in the Democratic Party. We should be debating issues, not name-calling. We should be united in opposing authoritarianism and corruption and establishing accountability and strengthening our democracy.

In my lifetime I've experienced the vitriol from the left as well as the right. I abhor it. But please don't judge the full Democratic Party by those who may have the loudest voices or who act in bullying fashion. Let's don't lose sight of the fact that a man who perpetually lies, grifts, and tramples on our Constitution and his entire incompetent administration need to go.

I'm a paid subscriber to your Substack, not because I agree with everything you say. I support you because you have shown that you have the courage and ethics to stand up for what you believe and you are calling out Trump's abuse of power every day.

BTW, I encourage you to read the Israeli publication Haaretz to get an Israeli perspective on Netanyahu's leadership. He's the Israeli version of Trump.

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