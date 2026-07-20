A MONDAY MISSIVE
The Intolerant Left Is Increasingly Looking Like The Intolerant MAGA Right
The past few days, I’ve gotten into it on social media with a number of folks on the left, notably Mehdi Hasan, Wajahat Ali, and Dean Obeidallah. The topic has been Israel, Gaza, and genocide.
These three, and dam near everyone on the left, are not exactly fans of Israel and believe without a doubt that Israel is committing, or has committed, genocide. As you all know, I’ve been very public for years about my strong, unwavering support of Israel, and I’ve been clear for almost three years now that I do not believe Israel has committed, or is committing, genocide in Gaza. Not even close.
The point of this piece isn’t to debate the genocide issue — I’m happy to do that another time. My point is this question: Does the left actually want the Democratic Party to win? I ask because once Mehdi, Wajahat, Dean, and others understood where I stood on Israel and genocide, their response, almost in unison, was: “You’re a genocide-supporting piece of shit, you’re a bigot who loves genocide, and the Democratic Party should have nothing to do with you.”
So, just because we disagree on whether Israel is committing genocide, I’m a piece of shit, a bigot, a genocide lover, and not a real Democrat? Can’t it just be that we disagree on an issue, but we’re both good guys? Can’t it just be two Democrats with different opinions? Is there really no room in the party for someone who strongly supports Israel and doesn’t believe Israel has committed genocide?
Is that really what they’re saying? Not “let’s agree to disagree,” but “you’re a genocide-loving piece of shit, and Democrats should have nothing to do with you”?
I’ve lived with intolerance from the MAGA right for years now — “if you don’t agree with us and our dear leader, you’re an America-hating communist.” But this intolerance from the left is equally ugly, wrong, and destructive. The left, rightly tired of dealing with an ineffective, feckless Democratic Party, is increasingly starting to resemble MAGA’s own “my way or the highway” mindset: we’re taking over the party, no room for moderates, you have to agree with every piece of our platform, and you especially must condemn Israel at every turn.
No room for other opinions. No room for disagreement. No room for people from the center. No room in the tent for someone who doesn’t believe Israel is committing genocide.
This attitude is the definition of intolerance. It makes you no better than MAGA. And politically, it’s just plain stupid. It’s no way to grow a party, and it’s no way to win. Which brings me back to my original question: Do these voices on the left actually want the Democratic Party to win? Or do they want to take it over? Because if your tent isn’t big enough for moderates, centrists, independents, or former Republicans like me, you’re not going to win in battleground states, and you’re not going to win nationally. To win nationally, you need independents, you need the center, you need former Republicans. But if you’d rather have a smaller party that you fully control, go ahead — you’ll keep winning in New York City and other deep-blue districts and states. But that’s about it.
One more thing - Second only to Black voters, Jews have historically been the Democratic Party’s most loyal voting bloc. And about 50% of the money raised by the Democratic Party comes from American Jews. Keep going down the road of becoming an anti-Israel party, and good luck with that.
So, to my friends on the left: Do you want the Democratic Party to win, or not? Do you want a big tent, or not? Do you believe people who disagree with you on Israel and genocide are simply people who disagree with you — or are they genocide-loving pieces of shit? And finally: is there room in the Democratic Party for someone like me, or not?
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Joe, honestly I was worried about you coming from MAGA to the other side (and to be clear, I’m a former conservative now Independent).
Forget the genocide disagreement, because at the end of the day the facts prove you’re truly incorrect. But you’re entitled to your opinion. What I question is your questioning of whether the Dems want to win or not. Are you tone deaf to the American people saying they want Israel out of our elections? Done with AIPAC influencing our elections and politicians? Do you have kids of military age? Do you believe (especially as a former MAGA) that we should be fighting Israel’s war? Israel has nukes. They have the Samson project. Are you ok with AIPAC dumping billions of dollars into the pockets of our politicians so they constantly vote for unlimited bombs for foreign wars? My kids are of age to be drafted which I hear will happen after the mid terms. Iran is the country that appears to be the one our kids - KIDS - will be sent to because we have a foreign country demanding we fight the war for them. Unwavering support for Israel to defend themselves is one thing, but to send our kids, our country’s tax dollars to aid them in eradicating the Middle East, over the 20+ year threat that has been debunked BY OUR OWN INTELLIGENCE is not what we should be doing. AIPAC continues to sway elections and that is NOT what we as Americans want. Israel gets enough money to build their own bombs, use their own people to fight.
At the end of the day, I support their existence and their defense of their country but NOT at the expense of my kids losing their lives for greed, money and Netanyahus dream of the Greater Israel project
I strongly disagree with you on Israel but as you stated that is not the real point to be debated here. My answer to your question is that YES there is room for you in the Democratic Party. We should be debating issues, not name-calling. We should be united in opposing authoritarianism and corruption and establishing accountability and strengthening our democracy.
In my lifetime I've experienced the vitriol from the left as well as the right. I abhor it. But please don't judge the full Democratic Party by those who may have the loudest voices or who act in bullying fashion. Let's don't lose sight of the fact that a man who perpetually lies, grifts, and tramples on our Constitution and his entire incompetent administration need to go.
I'm a paid subscriber to your Substack, not because I agree with everything you say. I support you because you have shown that you have the courage and ethics to stand up for what you believe and you are calling out Trump's abuse of power every day.
BTW, I encourage you to read the Israeli publication Haaretz to get an Israeli perspective on Netanyahu's leadership. He's the Israeli version of Trump.