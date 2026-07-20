The past few days, I’ve gotten into it on social media with a number of folks on the left, notably Mehdi Hasan, Wajahat Ali, and Dean Obeidallah. The topic has been Israel, Gaza, and genocide.

These three, and dam near everyone on the left, are not exactly fans of Israel and believe without a doubt that Israel is committing, or has committed, genocide. As you all know, I’ve been very public for years about my strong, unwavering support of Israel, and I’ve been clear for almost three years now that I do not believe Israel has committed, or is committing, genocide in Gaza. Not even close.

The point of this piece isn’t to debate the genocide issue — I’m happy to do that another time. My point is this question: Does the left actually want the Democratic Party to win? I ask because once Mehdi, Wajahat, Dean, and others understood where I stood on Israel and genocide, their response, almost in unison, was: “You’re a genocide-supporting piece of shit, you’re a bigot who loves genocide, and the Democratic Party should have nothing to do with you.”

So, just because we disagree on whether Israel is committing genocide, I’m a piece of shit, a bigot, a genocide lover, and not a real Democrat? Can’t it just be that we disagree on an issue, but we’re both good guys? Can’t it just be two Democrats with different opinions? Is there really no room in the party for someone who strongly supports Israel and doesn’t believe Israel has committed genocide?

Is that really what they’re saying? Not “let’s agree to disagree,” but “you’re a genocide-loving piece of shit, and Democrats should have nothing to do with you”?

I’ve lived with intolerance from the MAGA right for years now — “if you don’t agree with us and our dear leader, you’re an America-hating communist.” But this intolerance from the left is equally ugly, wrong, and destructive. The left, rightly tired of dealing with an ineffective, feckless Democratic Party, is increasingly starting to resemble MAGA’s own “my way or the highway” mindset: we’re taking over the party, no room for moderates, you have to agree with every piece of our platform, and you especially must condemn Israel at every turn.

No room for other opinions. No room for disagreement. No room for people from the center. No room in the tent for someone who doesn’t believe Israel is committing genocide.

This attitude is the definition of intolerance. It makes you no better than MAGA. And politically, it’s just plain stupid. It’s no way to grow a party, and it’s no way to win. Which brings me back to my original question: Do these voices on the left actually want the Democratic Party to win? Or do they want to take it over? Because if your tent isn’t big enough for moderates, centrists, independents, or former Republicans like me, you’re not going to win in battleground states, and you’re not going to win nationally. To win nationally, you need independents, you need the center, you need former Republicans. But if you’d rather have a smaller party that you fully control, go ahead — you’ll keep winning in New York City and other deep-blue districts and states. But that’s about it.

One more thing - Second only to Black voters, Jews have historically been the Democratic Party’s most loyal voting bloc. And about 50% of the money raised by the Democratic Party comes from American Jews. Keep going down the road of becoming an anti-Israel party, and good luck with that.

So, to my friends on the left: Do you want the Democratic Party to win, or not? Do you want a big tent, or not? Do you believe people who disagree with you on Israel and genocide are simply people who disagree with you — or are they genocide-loving pieces of shit? And finally: is there room in the Democratic Party for someone like me, or not?

BE BRAVE,

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