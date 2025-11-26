The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

User's avatar
Ric Flare's avatar
Ric Flare
1h

Sir,

This was absolutely beautiful and a great reminder of everything this country seems to have forgotten over the last decade-plus. Thank you for your humility and integrity!

Karen Horwitz's avatar
Karen Horwitz
2h

Thanks for sharing that meaningful story. You’re so right about balance. That’s what great teachers used to instill in children before fascist-like administrators took over our schools and pushed teachers like us out. That’s why our country is so unbalanced.

That’s also why I keep haunting you to look into my work at WhiteChalkCrime.com and EndTeacherAbuse.org. Balance is what we lost when we stopped listening to teachers like us who’ve been blowing the whistle, desperately seeking power to stop the unbalancing of society.

Our teachers were called to give us balance. We need people like you to give us a platform to be heard. We are the missing link to democracy!

And please tell Fred Gutenberg about my book A Graver Danger that explains why we have school shootings. They are like that annoying lady in the donut store. They are coming from our source telling us to look deep inside our schools. We can end these shootings by listening to the whistleblowing teachers.

