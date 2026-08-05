A brief heads up, a friendly warning, and well-intentioned advice to the Democratic Party: Working-class voters, and brown and Black voters, are not voting for these Democratic Socialist (DSA) candidates. And that’s a problem. A big fucking problem which could really bite the party in the ass come November and beyond.

Democratic Socialist Abdul El-Sayed narrowly won last night’s Michigan Democratic primary for the United States Senate. I mean “barely” won, by a margin of some 15,000 votes over Haley Stevens. And even though progressives, and anti-Israel leftists, and Democratic Socialists around the country are bouncing up and down with El-Sayed’s victory, they’re not paying attention to the much bigger, more concerning story — who DIDN’T vote for El-Sayed in the Democratic primary.

Working-class voters without a college degree didn’t vote for him. Rural Democrats didn’t vote for him. Black Americans didn’t vote for him. And Latino Americans didn’t vote for him. Each and every one of these demographic groups voted overwhelmingly for Haley Stevens. So…how did El-Sayed win the Democratic primary? White liberals voted overwhelmingly for him, young white voters voted overwhelmingly for him, and white Democrats with a college degree voted overwhelmingly for him. That’s how he barely eked out a win.

This is not a one-off. This is a pattern. In every single Democratic primary this year in which a Democratic Socialist candidate ran against a center-left/progressive/or moderate Democrat, the DSA candidate won almost exclusively with the support of white, college-educated voters, and won almost exclusively without the support of working-class and Black voters. It’s a pattern that’s held true in every race with a DSA candidate, from NYC, to New Jersey, to Florida, to Illinois, to Colorado, and to California. DSA candidates, the candidates of Socialism, cannot get working-class and Black voters behind them.

And this is a big fucking problem. Especially if Democrats want to win in battleground districts and states and win nationally. The handful of DSA candidates winning primaries in super blue districts and states will have no problem winning general elections in November. But…a battleground state like Michigan? A state like Michigan with a huge working-class population and a huge Black population? That’s a whole different ballgame. Working-class voters and Black voters have always been two key Democratic Party constituencies. El-Sayed will struggle to win their support in November, turning what should be, in a blue tsunami year like this, an automatic victory in Michigan into a very difficult race to win. Which would make Democratic control of the Senate virtually impossible.

Add to this very real DSA problem the other very real Democratic Party problem — their most loyal constituency, Jewish voters, are fleeing the party and voting Republican because of the Democratic Party’s increasingly anti-Israel stance — and you have a potential nightmare for Democratic success in November.

Democrats better pay attention to this. These DSA candidates are the candidates of wealthy, college-educated whites. The party needs much more than that to defeat even this Trumpy Republican Party. Will the Democratic Party address this problem honestly and openly? I doubt it. Because the far-left base of the party loves the Democratic Socialists, and the party is loath to stand up to its base. I know this fear quite well because the Republican Party establishment has always been deathly afraid to stand up to its far-right MAGA base. And look at the Republican Party today?

Democrats…you best do something about this. Or else…

Be Brave,

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