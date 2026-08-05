The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Don barwis's avatar
Don barwis
3h

Don't think so Joe! Democrats hate Netanyahu not Israel, just like they don't hate America, they hate Trump!

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Kathleen A Mascher's avatar
Kathleen A Mascher
3h

Totally disagree. Sounds as if you are trying to divide the party.

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