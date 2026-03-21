Thank you Lev Parnas, Remy Calix | V1PER-4, Christina Reamy, Communication Excellence, Catherine Mommsen, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
A Hard, but Important Conversation About Israel and AIPAC with Mike Nellis and Joe Walsh
A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis
Mar 21, 2026
Authors
Recent Posts