The Trump Administration and its friends never take a break from their idiocy (unless it’s to sleep off a hangover), and this past week was no exception. Of all the jerks who graced the headlines over the last seven days, here are five of the worst.

VIRGINIA FOXX. First up is the MAGA congresswoman from North Carolina who took it upon herself to berate a 10-year-old for encouraging her to push for rebates for electric vehicle purchases. In a scathing letter, she told young Christian Mango that the proposed policy would mean “that the federal government must take that money out of the pockets of hardworking people.” Rep. Foxx was extra-dismayed that Christian’s letter was part of a school project, and accused his teacher of “indoctrinating” him. In the words of one X user, it was “An 80-year-old woman. Attacking a 10-year-old. For doing his homework.” What a disgrace.

WILLIAM PAUL. Speaking of disgraces, Rand Paul’s son William spent his Tuesday night hurling antisemitic insults at Rep. Mike Lawler in a D.C. bar. A drunken Paul interrupted Lawler’s conversation with a journalist to tell him that if Rep. Thomas Massie loses his upcoming Republican primary, it will be because of “your people.” When Lawler asked what he meant by “your people,” he said, “Jews.” As if that didn’t make his view clear enough, he then continued to say that the Iran war is about “the gays and the Jews, and I hate them both, and I don’t care if they die.” When Lawler pointed out that he isn’t actually Jewish, William’s first move was to apologize for saying he was–and not for being an antisemitic jerk. Absolutely disgusting.

MEHMET OZ & RFK JR. Also in D.C., Dr. Oz took to a White House maternal healthcare event to address an urgent public health crisis: Americans are outrageously “under-babied.” According to Oz, that means that “you either don’t have any children, or you have less children than you would normally want to have.” If that’s concerning to you, don’t worry–Oz reassured the audience that a wave of “Trump babies” are on the way. Eww. Meanwhile, RFK Jr. is worried about the other half of the pregnancy equation, repeating the claim that men in the 1970s “had twice the sperm count as our teenagers do today.” Just the two creeps we need supervising America’s reproductive future.

HENRY MCMASTER. On Thursday, this jerk of a governor called South Carolina lawmakers back to the state capitol to redraw the state’s congressional map to eliminate its only Black-majority district. That’s despite lawmakers earlier this week declining to send it to a vote…and his previous assurance that he would not call a special session…and his comment that he thought redistricting was a bad idea. Not only is he pushing to erode Black South Carolinians’ voting power, but he lied about it, too.

KEVIN HASSETT & SEAN DUFFY. While Americans are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis and skyrocketing gas prices, these two are blissfully unaware of their financial concerns. On Tuesday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett took to CNBC to cheerfully remind Americans that the economy is actually doing great, and that it’s just “stressful for people to see so much change going on.” Kevin doesn’t get that the “change” we’re worried about is the way the administration is tanking the economy.

Meanwhile, Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy is getting back to his reality-TV roots. He’s launching a show in which he and his family road-trip across the country to encourage Americans to do the same. Unsurprisingly, people are pissed about that message when they can hardly afford a tank of gas to take themselves to work and back. But it’s not really shocking from an administration led by of a man who prides himself on disregarding Americans’ finances.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

JEFFREY EPSTEIN SURVIVORS. This week, the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse held their first ever public hearing with Democratic lawmakers in Palm Beach. They bravely shared details of their stories and called out Trump’s Justice Department for its irresponsible handling of the Epstein files, as well as the sweetheart deal Epstein was handed in 2008. These women have been failed, time and again, and have never backed down. Truly heroic.

THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEMORIAL READING ROOM. Also testifying to the absence of accountability around Epstein’s abuse is a gallery in New York that has been filled with all 3,437 volumes of the released Epstein files. Because of concerns about unredacted information about victims, visitors cannot read the files, but they can walk through a display of Trump and Epstein’s relationship and a memorial for the victims. Danielle Bensky, one of the victims, says that the exhibition sends the right message, and she is impressed at “at the care that they took to ensure that survivors are protected, and honor us.” And that’s the kind of support they deserve.

SENATE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE. In a budget hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers grilled FBI Director Kash Patel about his firings of agents who investigated Trump and his own conduct on the job. Democrat Chris Van Hollen drew Kash’s ire when he brought up allegations of his excessive drinking, but didn’t let his belligerent response stop him from saying what needed to be said. “These reports about your conduct, including reports of your being so drunk and hungover that your staff had to force entry into your home are extremely alarming,” said Van Hollen. “If true, they demonstrate a gross dereliction of your duty and a betrayal of public trust.” Precisely.

TEXAS SUPREME COURT. On Friday, the court refused to remove Democratic state lawmakers who vacated the state last year to keep a vote on gerrymandered congressional maps from going ahead. The state’s Republican governor and resident jerk, Greg Abbott, requested that the court remove them from office, arguing that they had effectively vacated their office. The court said that it wasn’t its role to intervene, as the legislative body had resolved the issue itself. Good move, judges.

SOUTH CAROLINA SENATE. Though South Carolina’s jerky governor overrode it, the state Senate’s initial decision regarding redistricting deserves some praise. Five Republicans broke party lines to block a vote on it, with Republican Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey heroically vowing to oppose any redistricting despite expected retribution from national Republicans. “I understand that there are likely consequences for me personally standing here right now and taking the position that I’m in. ... My conscience is clear on this one, y’all.” If only we had more Republicans who listened to their consciences like this.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week