The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Susan Paulo's avatar
Susan Paulo
9h

I am always amazed at the level of rot in the Republican Party in general and MAGA specifically. All those first five people either don’t care about the vast core of Americans or are clueless…I believe it’s the former.

1. Rebates: generally a good idea to improve user base and make items less costly to consumer;

2. Can’t we leave religion alone already? Why invoke being of Jewish, Muslim, Christian (unless the “right” one) faith as being worthy of contempt.

3. Why would we listen to either if those two men (Oz or Jr.). We decide how many babies are right for our given situation if at all;

4. Voting rights are being attacked on a variety of fronts…by corrupt governors like this guy, the Supreme Court and lower courts. All to skew the voting rights of anyone who’s not white…disgusting!

5. These guys are ignorantly disregarding the reality of the lives that everyday Americans are facing. Like many politicians and staff of the Trump Administration, they don’t care to know either.

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Gail Moore's avatar
Gail Moore
10h

I can remember when the world was worried about overpopulation. Now, while we are on the brink of famine, we are "under-babied".

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