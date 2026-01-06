The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: A Day This Country Will Never Recover From

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 06, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Five years ago today, our Capitol was attacked. Not by foreign armies. By American citizens. In a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. These Americans were led and inspired by the lies of a traitor to this country. That traitor, that enemy of democracy, is back in power 5yrs later. We will never be the same.

Thank you Joyce Raskin, Miss Myra, Gretchen Theodorakis, Carol, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture