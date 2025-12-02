A conversation with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1192323A conversation with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh and Steve Schmidt's live videoJoe Walsh and Steve SchmidtDec 02, 20251192323ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshSteve SchmidtWrites The Warning with Steve Schmidt SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Joe Walsh6 hrs ago • Joe Walsh and Kyle SweetserThe Cohen Report: Walsh WednesdayNov 26 • Joe Walsh and Michael CohenLive with Joe WalshNov 26 • Joe WalshTrump Threatens Democratic Leaders (Again) — Plus: How Pam Bondi Plans to Cover Up the Epstein Files with Mike Nellis and Joe WalshNov 21 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshNov 17 • Joe Walsh and Lev ParnasLive with Joe WalshNov 15 • Joe WalshThe Latest on Donald Trump in the Epstein Files — Plus: Joe Walsh & Mike Nellis on Vance’s Fox News Interview, Gaetz Grooming Allegations…Nov 14 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis