The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Home
Notes
Chat
The Social Contract Podcast
Conversations with Joe
Archive
Newsletters
About
The Cowardice of Political Tribalism
Why do politics blindfold us?
  
Joe Walsh
4
Live with Joe Walsh
A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
  
Joe Walsh
 and 
Miles Taylor
31
55:57
PODCAST: Hey Dems, Let’s Not Wait Until They Burn The House Down To Fight Back
Republicans are fighting to win. Hey Dems, when will we do the same?
  
Joe Walsh
25
35:56
Join the Army
We have a country to defend
  
Joe Walsh
14
Live with Joe Walsh
A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
  
Joe Walsh
 and 
Joe Thomas
21
52:16
PODCAST: Your Daily Reminder: Trump Thinks His Supporters Are Idiots
I don’t think his supporters are idiots. So I’ll keep reminding them regularly what their dear leader thinks of them.
  
Joe Walsh
19
30:54
PODCAST: Trump’s America is not my America. Is it yours?
Watch now | ICE secretly deported an 82 year old Pennsylvania grandfather after he lost his green card
  
Joe Walsh
38
24:59
It Ain't Just About Trump
That's why we're making good trouble
  
Joe Walsh
17
Live with Joe Walsh
A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
  
Joe Walsh
39:13
Fat Ankles, A Confused Base, And A Still Lost Opposition
A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
  
Joe Walsh
 and 
Mike Nellis
50
48:30
Rumors of MAGA’s Demise
Also: Why Conversations Matter
  
Joe Walsh
3
Live with Joe Walsh
A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
  
Joe Walsh
16
32:53
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture