I know, I know. There are a gazillion Substacks out there. Why should you subscribe to this one?

Because I’ve had a political journey that no one else has had—from Tea Party congressman and Donald Trump supporter to proud independent conservative who even challenged Trump in 2020. That journey has given me a unique perspective that I hope can help guide us toward answers and understanding in these perilous times, when truth is hard to come by.

This Substack is me. No big donors. No talking heads. No corporate owners.

Subscribers will get my take on what’s happening with an emphasis on what we—you and I—can do to renew our social contract with one another and rescue our republic from authoritarianism. If you’re so inclined, I’ll have some extra features for you if you’ll kindly upgrade to a paid subscription.

I’ll be straight with you: I’m not thrilled about this, since I’ve never charged for content ever. It feels a little uncomfortable. But I do have a fiercely pro-democracy team helping me out with this thing, and for some odd reason, they can’t work for free (crazy, right?). Unlike some folks, I actually still care about fact-checking. If you do too, help me keep a fact-checker employed by becoming a paid subscriber.

Most importantly, your paid subscription helps fund Conversations with Joe .

Let’s be honest: the next few years will be challenging, to put it lightly. We’ve put a dangerous man back in power, and the fallout is already here. But the beauty of Trump—if you can call it that—is that he is forcing us to confront what kind of country we want to be. Do we want to abandon democracy? Accept unchecked power? Slide willingly into autocracy? He’s making us answer those questions—now.

I won’t sit back and just comment on it from the sidelines. I can’t. After Trump won last November, I decided to hit the road in 2025 and 2026, sitting down with Americans of all political stripes—Republicans, Democrats, Trump supporters, progressives, disaffected voters. These conversations aren’t a gimmick; they’re therapy. We’re a nation on the brink of divorce, and this is how we save the marriage: by listening.

The idea took shape while I was campaigning for Kamala Harris. No matter where I went, people told me they missed real, face-to-face conversation. Our electronic devices can’t replace human connection. That’s why we’re filming and sharing these dialogues—not with pundits or politicians, but with everyday Americans from coast to coast—talking about the future of our republic.

The goal? To help others start these conversations in their own lives. Because if we don’t engage with one another again—honestly, respectfully, and even uncomfortably—we’re lost. Our democracy can’t survive unless we repair our broken social contract.

I helped build MAGA, and I greatly regret it, but it gives me a unique ability to reach those still in that world. Sometimes it even works. That’s why I keep going—to challenge them with hard truths about what their vote really meant, and what kind of country they’re choosing.

My personal journey gives me hope. But I’ve seen firsthand that change is possible. Trump’s authoritarianism is so blatant and so corrupt, that he’s forcing even his own voters to rethink what they believe. Can our national marriage survive? I don’t know. But I’m going to do my damnedest to see that it does.

When this is over, we must be ready to rebuild with anyone still willing to uphold the promise of America. This Substack community will be on the front lines of that work—as a megaphone for you and your voice, and as an offramp for Trump supporters who are ready to step back into reality. Because the survival of our democracy depends on it.

If you want to host a Conversation with Joe in your town, drop me a line, and we’ll set it up.

Welcome to the Party!

We’ll be having some fun here too, because pursuing happiness is a big, important part of our social contract in the USA. It’s literally enshrined in our founding documents, and I’m not about to question the Founders, are you? Hell no.

It’s on us—We the People— to fix our democracy, my friends. That’s what we’ll be trying to do here at the Social Contract, the best resistance community on Substack, in my humble opinion. Thanks for being here.

All the best,

Joe Walsh

